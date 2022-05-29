Michigan tops Rutgers 10-4 to win 10th Big Ten tourney

Placeholder while article actions load

OMAHA, Neb. — Jimmy Obertop hit a three-run home run in the eighth and two runs scored on a bunt in the ninth as fifth-seeded Michigan pulled away from second-seeded Rutgers for a 10-4 in the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jake Marti’s sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning scored Ted Burton, breaking a 2-2 tie. The Wolverines (33-26) added single runs in the fifth and sixth before breaking the game open late.

The Wolverines beat Iowa 13-1 earlier in the day to move into the championship, which they won for the 10th time. Rutgers advanced with a 13-1 win over Indiana in a Saturday night game that featured a 35-minute weather delay and ended at 3:05 a.m.

Riley Bertram singled and Burton walked to open the ninth. They were bunted up a base and then both scored on a bunt by Jack VanRemortel.

Advertisement

Jacob Denner, the second of four Michigan pitchers, picked up the win, going 4 1/3 with three hits, a run and seven strikeouts.

Tony Santa Maria drove in two runs for Rutgers (44-15), which has set a program record for wins. His triple in the third drove in a run to tie the game at 2. Josh Kuroda-Graue hit a solo home run in the second. The Scarlet Knights used 10 different pitchers.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article