ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s Charles Matthews, Iggy Brazdeikis and Jordan Poole are declaring for the NBA draft, although they can still come back to the Wolverines.

The school announced Tuesday that the three players intend to sign with agents, but under new NCAA rules, they are allowed to have agents during the evaluation process for the draft. They can return to school without losing their eligibility.

Matthews has been considered the most likely candidate to leave Michigan, having considered the draft last year as well. The 20-year-old Brazdeikis just finished a freshman season in which he led the Wolverines with 14.8 points per game.

Poole, a sophomore, was second on the team at 12.8 ppg, and Matthews, in his third season of eligibility, averaged 12.2.

Michigan made the Sweet 16 for the third straight season but was eliminated there by Texas Tech.

