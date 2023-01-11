Michigan visits Iowa following Sandfort's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces the Michigan Wolverines after Payton Sandfort scored 22 points in Iowa’s 76-65 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Hawkeyes have gone 7-2 at home. Iowa averages 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Wolverines are 3-1 in conference matchups. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 20.9 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Filip Rebraca is shooting 59.1% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Iowa.

Advertisement

Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article