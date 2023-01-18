Michigan visits Maryland after Bufkin's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan Wolverines (10-7, 4-2 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Michigan visits the Maryland Terrapins after Kobe Bufkin scored 20 points in Michigan’s 85-78 win against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Terrapins are 8-1 in home games. Maryland is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines are 4-2 in conference games. Michigan is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Hunter Dickinson is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article