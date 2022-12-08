Michigan visits Minnesota following Battle's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Golden Gophers have gone 3-1 in home games. Minnesota is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wolverines play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten shooting 33.7% from deep. Youssef Khayat paces the Wolverines shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Golden Gophers and Wolverines face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Dawson Garcia is shooting 43.3% and averaging 13.3 points for Minnesota.

Hunter Dickinson is averaging 19.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 15.3 points for Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

