ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is without defensive back Lavert Hill and wide receiver Nico Collins at spring practice after both had unspecified procedures.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday he didn’t know if the two players would miss all of spring practice or not. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is also not participating. Michigan began spring practice Sunday.

Harbaugh also said running back Zach Charbonnet needed a scope for his meniscus and isn’t participating in spring practice. He said quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is back to 100 percent.

Harbaugh said running back Chris Evans is not with the team, but he left open the possibility of a return. Evans announced in February that he was going through academic issues.

