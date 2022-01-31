The Wolverines held Indiana to just six points in the third quarter and their lead grew to as many as 16 in the fourth. Indiana pulled within 59-50 with 3:09 left but missed its final four shots as its nine-game winning streak came to an end.
Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia each added 11 points for Michigan (19-2, 10-1 Big Ten). The Wolverines battled turnover issues with 25, but used a 52-20 advantage on the glass for 14 second-chance points.
Michigan led 32-30 at halftime despite turning it over 17 times.
Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 16 points and eight steals for Indiana (14-3, 6-1). Grace Berger added 13 points with six rebounds and six steals, and Ali Patberg scored 10. Cardano-Hillary and Berger each made just 6 of 15 field goals and Patberg was 4 of 13 as the Hoosiers shot just 33.3 percent, includig 3 of 14 from distance.
Both teams play again on Thursday. Michigan goes on the road to face Illinois and Indiana hosts Minnesota.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25