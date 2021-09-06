He was the team’s leading receiver last season and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2019. Bell, who started 17 of 33 games, has 83 career receptions for 1,380 yards and five touchdowns.
The Wolverines (1-0) hosts No. 20 Washington (0-1) on Saturday night.
The Huskies likely will fall out of The Associated Press college football poll on Tuesday after becoming the first ranked FBS team in five years to lose to a FCS team. They fell to Montana, 13-7.
