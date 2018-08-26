ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black is out indefinitely with an injured right foot.

Football program spokesman Dave Ablauf says Black was hurt during practice Saturday and is still being evaluated. A timeframe for his return has not been determined.

The 14th-ranked Wolverines open the season Saturday night at No. 12 Notre Dame.

Black had 11 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown in three games last season before needing surgery on his left foot.

If Black is out for an extended period, it would be a setback because he has been one of Shea Patterson’s top receivers in practice, along with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Grant Perry.

___



FILE - In this Saturday, April 15, 2017 file photo, Michigan receiver Tarik Black runs a pattern during the Michigan spring football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black is out indefinitely with an injured right foot. Spokesman Dave Ablauf says Black was hurt during practice, adding he is being evaluated and a timeframe for his return has not been determined. The 14th-ranked Wolverines open the season at No. 12 Notre Dame. Black had 11 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown in three games last season before having a season-ending foot injury. (Carlos Osorio, File/Associated Press)

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.