Michigan's Diabate enters draft, Dickinson staying in school

Placeholder while article actions load

Diabate started 26 of 32 games for the Wolverines, averaging nine points and six rebounds. He was born in Paris and played high school basketball in Florida. Diabate has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft.

The 7-foot-1 Dickinson averaged 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game last season, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. He entered the draft and withdrew his name last year after being named the Big Ten freshman of the year and a second-team All-American in 2021.