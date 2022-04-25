Michigan's Diabate enters draft, Dickinson staying in school

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan freshman Moussa Diabate is entering the NBA draft.
The 7-foot-1 Dickinson averaged 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game last season, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. He entered the draft and withdrew his name last year after being named the Big Ten freshman of the year and a second-team All-American in 2021.
Michigan freshman guard Caleb Houstan has not announced his plans. Houstan, who is from Mississauga, Ontario, led the team with 60 3-pointers, averaged 10 points and started in every game last season.
