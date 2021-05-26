The 7-foot-1, 255-pound Dickinson averaged team highs in points (14.1), rebounds (7.4) and blocks (1.4) during the pandemic-shortened season.
The Wolverines are losing sophomore Franz Wagner along with Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith, Chaundee Brown and Austin Davis from this year’s team. Eli Brooks is coming back, taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility the NCAA is allowing due to the pandemic.
The NBA draft is July 29.
