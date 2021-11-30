Tucker has led the Spartans to a 10-2 record in his second year, including a win over rival Michigan, after they were 2-5 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
The Big Ten coaches’ all-conference first-team defense: linemen, Hutchinson; Haskell Garrett, Ohio State; Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State; George Karlaftis, Purdue; linebackers, David Ojabo, Michigan; Leo Chenal, Wisconsin; Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin; defensive backs, Dane Belton, Iowa; Riley Moss, Iowa; Dax Hill, Michigan; and Jaquan Brisker, Penn State.
The coaches’ all-conference first-team specialists: kicker, Jake Moody, Michigan; punter, Jordan Stout, Penn State; return specialist, Charlie Jones, Iowa.
Offensive honorees will be announced by the league Wednesday. The Associated Press will announce its Big Ten awards next week.

