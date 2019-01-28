“I love hate. I love the hate I get.”

— Michigan freshman Ignas Brazdeikis

What relief that must bring to Michigan, for it’s so important for a young man to love the road-game hate, spite, bile, verbal abuse and depraved derision that help make basketball so palatable. Loving the hate ought to be a key recruiting consideration, tucked somewhere amid rebounding capacity and passing aptitude.

Michael Jordan mastered loving the hate all the way from junior varsity; former Michigan student Tom Brady has taken it for a preposterous spin lately; and a basketball play from Friday night looked like classic loving-the-hate. The frustrated Indiana connoisseurs in the stands of storied Assembly Hall felt their blood surge hopefully at last when Michigan’s 17-0 lead withered to 38-29, but then Brazdeikis rained in a three-point shot from the right side and used his fingers to make the international Johnny Manziel symbol for “money.”

“That’s probably my favorite,” Brazdeikis began, before correcting himself. “One of my favorite parts of basketball is shutting the crowd down. You know, I’ve got to make sure everyone knows I hit that shot. It’s a tactic I use . . . Yeah, you know, I don’t mind being the villain.”

[Remember Kentucky basketball? It could be time to start paying attention again.]

It fits that No. 5 Michigan (19-1) has another prominent international player wearing No. 13, following Moritz “Mo” Wagner of Germany and the Los Angeles Lakers. Walk the sidewalks of Ann Arbor, and you might hear an impressive amount of languages. It fits also that this year’s student-visa bonanza, Brazdeikis, spent the first two years of life in Lithuania before his family settled near that great magnet, Toronto. Hailing from Lithuania improves one’s chances of running around with basketball skills that qualify as elite, but which improve still more when factoring in loving-the-hate.

Visit Lithuania, and your first conversation might go hurriedly to basketball. Read various surveys and maps, and you might surmise that only three countries on Earth consider basketball their favorite sport: Lithuania, Latvia and the Philippines (where basketball seems to shove boxing to No. 2 even in the mind of Manny Pacquiao).

Some Americans might remember Lithuania from the 2000 Sydney Olympics, when tie-dyed shirts dotted the stands per Lithuanian tradition (stemming from Sarunas Marciulionis playing for Golden State and knowing the Grateful Dead), and the third Dream Team squeezed out an 85-83 semifinal win over the freshly independent country slightly larger than West Virginia and with a population roughly that of Kansas (2.79 million nowadays).

Probably all Lithuanians of a certain age (or not) remember the 1992 bronze-medal game in Barcelona when, after five decades of Soviet occupation had ended in 1990 and 1991, Lithuania clipped the post-Soviet Unified Team 82-78, and a champagne shower fell upon Lithuanian president Vytautas Landsbergis, and big man Arvydas Sabonis called it “the best thing that’s ever happened in my life.”

Almost 27 years on, here’s Brazdeikis, whose blood runs with basketball (Lithuania) and mixed-martial arts (father pursued as an amateur), a chemical combination that would appear to yield confidence. Asked if his 20 points and seven rebounds against Indiana got him back “on track,” he said, “I’m always on track,” before grinning alongside team leader Zavier Simpson and adding, “along with the team.” He did cite the junior Simpson and the senior defensive maestro Charles Matthews as team leaders and said, “My teammates have full trust in me to take shots and make plays and my coaches have trust in me and that means a great deal.”

[John Feinstein: Tubby Smith didn’t come to High Point to retire]

He had good but non-splashy recruiting rankings, such that North Carolina Coach Roy Williams, prior to visiting Michigan in December, hadn’t seen Brazdeikis until Brazdeikis popped the eyes on film, after which Williams still couldn’t pronounce “Bradzeikis” (“brahz-day-kiss”). He leads Michigan with 15.2 points per game, on a team where the ball has tended to move around ideally in John Beilein’s 12th season, even if it didn’t on Jan. 19 in the lone loss, at Wisconsin, in which Brazdeikis scored zero.

“Yeah, I think what he’s got to do now is let the game come to him, right?” Beilein said Friday. “Not get frustrated. This isn’t a [sport] where we just, where everybody has equal opportunity. They’re going to take away certain things from us. And when they take away certain things from us, sometimes he won’t get the shots but he’s got to do other things.

“And sometimes, like tonight, he will” get the shots.

When he does, it can be picturesque. Brazdeikis made three of five three-point attempts Friday, but when Indiana leaned toward those and those of Brazdeikis’ teammates, he once drove right through four of them to score amid the lane. He refrained from the unwise pretty much all game long across 27 playing minutes with brief, foul-related absences. He headlined a game with a curious juncture: Michigan as a basketball empire appearing in two of the past six national championship games, including in 2018, and Indiana as a long-established empire reeling at six straight losses for the first time since 2011, with second-year Coach Archie Miller saying, “We’re feeling sorry for ourselves at times during the game and you can’t do that,” and, “Right now, we’re a shell of what we were a month ago.”

Their paltry 46 points, lowest since 2010, had much to do with Michigan and Matthews, while Michigan’s 69 points had much to do with another No. 13 born afar. This one, brahz-day-kiss, even got to express thanks afterward. Right after saying, “I love the hate I get,” he continued with, “It motivates me more. So thank you to everyone who’s hating on us and the team as well as myself.”

Awww, that could warm even the cold heart of a New England quarterback.