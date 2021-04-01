Michigan head coach Juwan Howard reacts to a call during the first half of an Elite 8 game against UCLA in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings/Associated Press)By Associated PressApril 1, 2021 at 7:32 p.m. UTCINDIANAPOLIS — Michigan’s Juwan Howard named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy