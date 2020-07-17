Livers has started 46 games in three seasons at Michigan. He led the Wolverines in scoring last season at 12.9 points per game, although he was limited to 21 games because of injury problems.
“It was a great afternoon when Isaiah stopped into my office and told us he would be returning,” coach Juwan Howard said. “The opportunity for Isaiah, and his family, to take a deep dive and learn as much as they could about professional basketball is a blessing. Now, he has even more information to know what he needs to do to reach that next level and fulfill his dreams.”
