The National College Players Association released a statement Wednesday detailing the players’ goals, which include getting the NCAA to change rules to allow athletes to receive pay for use of name, image and likeness. The players also are seeking meetings with NCAA President Mark Emmert and state and federal lawmakers.
The NCAA has been working toward changing its rules governing NIL compensation, although the NCAA in January delayed a vote on NIL legislation after receiving a letter from the Department of Justice that warned the proposed rule changes might violate antitrust law.
Emmert said recently he still hopes the NCAA will have uniform national NIL rules in place before the start of football season.
