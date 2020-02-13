LONG-RANGE THREAT: Middle Tennessee’s Green has attempted 192 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 13 of 27 over his last three games.
STREAK STATS: UAB has won its last three road games, scoring 71 points, while allowing 62.7 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: UAB is ranked first among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Blazers have averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game.
