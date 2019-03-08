UTEP (8-20, 3-14) vs. Middle Tennessee (10-20, 7-10)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee looks for its fourth straight win over UTEP at Murphy Athletic Center. The last victory for the Miners at Middle Tennessee was a 63-54 win on Jan. 16, 2014.

SENIOR STUDS: Middle Tennessee’s Antonio Green, Karl Gamble and James Hawthorne have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Blue Raiders points over the last five games.

ACCURATE ANTONIO: Green has connected on 36.1 percent of the 285 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 22 for 57 over the last five games. He’s also converted 87.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Middle Tennessee is 0-15 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 69.

STREAK STATS: UTEP has lost its last 12 road games, scoring 63.7 points, while allowing 78.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Middle Tennessee is ranked first among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.5 percent. The Blue Raiders have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game and 15.6 per game over their last five games.

