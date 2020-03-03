PERFECT WHEN: UTEP is a perfect 9-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Miners are 6-14 when scoring any fewer than 71.
COLD SPELLS: UTEP has dropped its last three road games, scoring 58 points and allowing 69 points during those contests. Middle Tennessee has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 81.7.
CLAMPING DOWN: Middle Tennessee’s defense has forced 14.4 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 18 takeaways over its last three games.
