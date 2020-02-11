DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Blue Raiders have scored 67.9 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 65.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 39.7 percent of the 156 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: UAB is a perfect 8-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Blazers are 6-11 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Middle Tennessee’s Green has attempted 182 3-pointers and connected on 32.4 percent of them, and is 8 of 25 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB is ranked first among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Blazers have averaged 10.7 offensive boards per game.

