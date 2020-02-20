SUPER SENIORS: Middle Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors. C.J. Jones, Antonio Green, Donovan Sims and Jayce Johnson have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Blue Raiders points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Gabe Watson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Southern Miss field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 14 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Miss is 0-12 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 9-6 when it scores at least 66.

PERFECT WHEN: Southern Miss is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Golden Eagles are 2-18 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Middle Tennessee has averaged only 74.8 points per game over its last five games. The Blue Raiders are giving up 81.6 points per game over that stretch.

