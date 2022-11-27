Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Montana State Bobcats play in Laval, Quebec

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana State Bobcats (3-4) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-2, 1-0 C-USA) Laval, Quebec; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Montana State Bobcats and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders square off in Laval, Quebec. The Blue Raiders have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Middle Tennessee averages 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Bobcats are 3-4 in non-conference play. Montana State ranks second in the Big Sky with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jubrile Belo averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Dishman is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Middle Tennessee.

Jed Miller averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Raequan Battle is averaging 16.1 points for Montana State.

