Middle Tennessee earns 65-60 win against Western Kentucky

Lenard added six rebounds for the Blue Raiders (9-5, 2-1 Conference USA). Eli Lawrence scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and added 11 rebounds. DeAndre Dishman recorded eight points and was 3 of 9 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.