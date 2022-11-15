Middle Tennessee earns 81-46 win over Rice

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Eli Lawrence’s 16 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Rice 81-46 on Tuesday night.
Seryee Lewis led the Owls (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Rice also got 11 points and two steals from Travis Evee. In addition, Alem Huseinovic finished with eight points.
NEXT UP
Middle Tennessee’s next game is Saturday against Missouri State on the road, while Rice hosts Georgia Southern on Friday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.