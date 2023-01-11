Middle Tennessee hosts Evee and Rice

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-7, 2-3 C-USA) at Rice Owls (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -1.5; over/under is 147 BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Travis Evee scored 28 points in Rice’s 88-82 overtime loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Owls have gone 8-1 at home. Rice is third in C-USA in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Max Fiedler leads the Owls with 8.5 boards.

The Blue Raiders are 2-3 in conference games. Middle Tennessee is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is averaging 18 points for the Owls. Evee is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

DeAndre Dishman is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

