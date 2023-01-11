Middle Tennessee hosts Evee and Rice

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-7, 2-3 C-USA) at Rice Owls (11-4, 2-2 C-USA)
The Owls have gone 8-1 at home. Rice is third in C-USA in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Max Fiedler leads the Owls with 8.5 boards.
The Blue Raiders are 2-3 in conference games. Middle Tennessee is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is averaging 18 points for the Owls. Evee is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.
DeAndre Dishman is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.
Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.