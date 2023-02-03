Middle Tennessee hosts Germany and UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (7-17, 1-12 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-9, 7-5 C-USA)
The Roadrunners have gone 1-12 against C-USA opponents. UTSA gives up 74.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Lawrence is shooting 44.2% and averaging 12.3 points for the Blue Raiders. Dishman is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.
Germany is averaging 12.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTSA.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.
Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.
