Middle Tennessee hosts Germany and UTSA

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UTSA Roadrunners (7-17, 1-12 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-9, 7-5 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Jacob Germany scored 20 points in UTSA’s 81-74 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Blue Raiders have gone 8-2 in home games. Middle Tennessee is fifth in C-USA with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Dishman averaging 2.3.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-12 against C-USA opponents. UTSA gives up 74.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Lawrence is shooting 44.2% and averaging 12.3 points for the Blue Raiders. Dishman is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Germany is averaging 12.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article