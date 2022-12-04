Middle Tennessee, San Diego State to play in Hawaii Bowl

Middle Tennessee State (7-5, C-USA) vs San Diego State (7-5, Mountain West), Dec. 24, 8 p.m. ET
NOTABLE
MTSU: The Blue Raiders won their final three games and four of their last five to earn a second straight bowl berth.
SDSU: The Aztecs finished strong by winning five of their last seven games after a 2-3 start. Changes at offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and quarterback helped spur the turnaround. The Aztecs are in a bowl for the 12th time in 13 seasons.
LAST TIME
This will be the first meeting between the schools.
BOWL HISTORY
MTSU: Second appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, 10th bowl trip in coach Rick Stockstill’s 17 seasons.
SDSU: Second appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, 20th bowl appearance in school history.
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25