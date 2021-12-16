The Bahamas Bowl is the longest-running international bowl game in college football history, making its debut in 2014. … It is the second time both Middle Tennessee State (2015) and Toledo (2018) will be appearing in the Bahamas Bowl. … Middle Tennessee State senior Reed Blankenship holds the career school mark with 415 tackles. ... Toledo has scored 182 points in its last four games, for an average of 45.5 a game. ... Middle Tennessee State freshman Quincy Riley, who has played in just eight games, has five interceptions. ... Toledo cornerback Samuel Womack has 15 pass breakups, which is third in the country. He has 40 overall, the most in Toledo history.