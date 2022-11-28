Middle Tennessee to play San Diego State in Hawaii Bowl

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee will play San Diego State in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24 on the campus of the University of Hawaii after the bowl game was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
San Diego State (7-5) of the Mountain West Conference won five of its final seven to become bowl eligible.
This is the second trip to this bowl for both programs. Middle Tennessee lost 52-35 to Hawaii in 2016, while San Diego State beat Cincinnati 42-7 in 2015. Conference USA teams are 8-4 in the Hawaii Bowl overall.
___
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2