Middle Tennessee faces UTEP on 5-game road slide

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (18-12, 11-8 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (13-17, 6-13 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -1; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits UTEP looking to break its five-game road skid. The Miners are 10-7 on their home court. UTEP ranks fifth in C-USA in team defense, giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Blue Raiders are 11-8 in conference matchups. Middle Tennessee ranks third in C-USA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Dishman averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 12.9 points. Shamar Givance is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for UTEP.

Eli Lawrence is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

