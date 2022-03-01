The Blue Raiders are 13-3 in conference matchups. Middle Tennessee is fifth in C-USA scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Middle Tennessee won the last meeting 78-63 on Feb. 13. Josh Jefferson scored 30 points to help lead the Blue Raiders to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 19.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the 49ers. Robert Braswell is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
Jefferson is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 14.7 points. Eli Lawrence is shooting 50.0% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.
LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.
Blue Raiders: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.