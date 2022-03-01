Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (22-7, 13-3 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (15-13, 8-8 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Jahmir Young scored 26 points in Charlotte’s 74-69 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The 49ers are 10-4 in home games. Charlotte ranks third in C-USA with 14.3 assists per game led by Young averaging 3.6.

The Blue Raiders are 13-3 in conference matchups. Middle Tennessee is fifth in C-USA scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Middle Tennessee won the last meeting 78-63 on Feb. 13. Josh Jefferson scored 30 points to help lead the Blue Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 19.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the 49ers. Robert Braswell is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Jefferson is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 14.7 points. Eli Lawrence is shooting 50.0% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.