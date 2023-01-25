Middle Tennessee visits No. 21 Florida Atlantic after Davis' 20-point showing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-7, 6-3 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (19-1, 9-0 C-USA)
The Blue Raiders are 6-3 in C-USA play. Middle Tennessee averages 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.
The Owls and Blue Raiders meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.
Camryn Weston is averaging 9.3 points for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 12.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 72.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.
Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.