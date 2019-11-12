Rutherford County sheriff’s spokeswoman Lisa Marchesoni said the 21-year-old is being held at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on $60,000 bond. A court hearing is set for Nov. 26.

Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill said in a statement that Cobb would be suspended “as we allow the legal process to move forward.” Stockstill added that “it is very disappointing and, if substantiated, such actions do not represent or reflect the standards we have worked extremely hard to develop for our program.”

Cobb, a sophomore from Dalton, Georgia, has played six games in a reserve role this season but hasn’t caught any passes.

