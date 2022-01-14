There were signs the Orange defense would be challenged. Syracuse lost 100-85 at home in late November to upstate New York foe Colgate, a team the Orange had beaten 54 straight times and hadn’t lost to since February 1962, six months before Jim Boeheim enrolled as a freshman at Syracuse. The Orange started the game on a 17-2 run but trailed at halftime for the second straight game after allowing the Raiders to hit 11 3-pointers. Colgate tacked on another seven 3s in the second half and didn’t waver when Syracuse pulled within six points with under four minutes to play.