Miguel leads South Florida against Memphis after 23-point outing

South Florida Bulls (7-6) at Memphis Tigers (10-3)
The Bulls are 1-1 in road games. South Florida is fourth in the AAC allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.
The Tigers and Bulls square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 15.2 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 58.3% over the last 10 games for Memphis.
Tyler Harris is shooting 38.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bulls. Miguel is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.
Bulls: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.
