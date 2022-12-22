Miguel scores 23 as South Florida knocks off NJIT 92-73

TAMPA, Fla. — Selton Miguel scored 23 points off of the bench to lead South Florida over NJIT 92-73 on Thursday night.

Miguel was 10 of 14 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Bulls (7-6). Tyler Harris added 22 points while going 7 of 12 (6 for 9 from distance), and he also had six assists. Russel Tchewa recorded 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.