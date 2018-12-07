BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mike Daum scored 42 points and South Dakota State defeated Southern University 101-92 on Friday night to extend the nation’s longest active home-winning streak to 25 games.

Daum, who averages 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, made 13 of 18 shots from the field and 14 of 15 free throws. David Jenkins added 22 points and Tevin King scored 14 for the Jackrabbits (8-3).

Three players scored more than 20 points for the Jaguars (1-8). Backup forward Sidney Umude scored 26 points, Richard Lee added 24 points, all on 3-pointers, and Eddie Reese had 21 to go with nine assists.

Southern made 16 of 32 3-pointers and South Dakota State made 32 of 36 free throws.

A 3-pointer by Daum started the Jackrabbits on a 16-7 run that gave them a 16-point lead midway through the second half. Southern got no closer than eight points the rest of the game.

