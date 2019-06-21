TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Longtime assistant Mike Martin Jr. has been promoted to head coach at Florida State, taking over the program where his father became the career wins leader in all NCAA sports.

FSU announced his hiring Friday. On Wedbesday, the Seminoles ended their 23rd College World Series appearance, and 17th under Martin Sr., who won 2,029 games over 40 seasons.

Martin Jr. has spent all 22 of his years in coaching as an assistant to his father, focusing on hitting and recruiting. The former All-America catcher has put together eight straight top-10 recruiting classes and his offenses have a combined .300 batting average since 1998.

Athletic director David Coburn said Martin Jr.’s commitment, passion and experience with the program are unparalleled.

