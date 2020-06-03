The former NBA player quickly joined Hardaway’s staff after Memphis hired Hardaway in March 2018. Miller helped Hardaway land the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation last summer, including James Wiseman who played only three games with the Tigers before leaving school. Memphis ranked as high as No. 9 with the Tigers 21-10 when the season ended.
Miller has two sons in high school who both play basketball with the oldest a senior.
