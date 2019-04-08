FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, Wofford coach Mike Young yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Chattanooga in Chattanooga, Tenn. Virginia Tech has hired Young to replace Buzz Williams. The school announced the decision Sunday night, April 7. Young is scheduled to be formally introduced during a news conference Monday morning. (Wade Payne, File/Associated Press)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — New Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young says he’s “so thrilled to be home” and leading the Hokies is a “dream come true.”

Young, 55, was introduced Monday at a news conference on Monday. The Radford, Virginia native accepted the job over the weekend, ending a 30-year stay at Wofford, the last 17 as the Terriers’ head coach. He led Wofford to five NCAA Tournament appearances.

Young says he met briefly with the players earlier Monday and is eager to get to work, saying he can’t wait to “get out on the court with them.”

Young received a five-year contract that totals $11.5 million in salary, starting at $2 million per year for the first two seasons and then gradually increasing. He replaces Buzz Williams, who resigned last Wednesday to take men’s basketball job at Texas A&M.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.