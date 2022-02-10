Freshman Alexis Markowski had 23 points and matched a career best with 15 rebounds to lead Nebraska (17-6, 6-6). Jaz Shelley added 14 points and Isabelle Bourne 12.
Mikulasikova made a pair of 3-pointers during a 9-0 run to close the first half and Ohio State led 36-31 at the break. Mikesell added three 3s in the third quarter to help extend the lead to 59-46, and the Buckeyes led by double digits for most of the fourth.
The Buckeyes shot 50% (13 of 26) from the floor and made 14 of 15 at the free-throw line in the second half.
