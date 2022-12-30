Miles and No. 18 TCU host Texas Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) at TCU Horned Frogs (11-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 TCU hosts the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Mike Miles scored 21 points in TCU’s 103-57 win against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears. The Horned Frogs have gone 7-1 at home. TCU is 8-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Red Raiders play their first true road game after going 10-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Texas Tech ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 36.9% from downtown. Daniel Batcho leads the Red Raiders shooting 75% from 3-point range.

The Horned Frogs and Red Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is scoring 18.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 57.6% over the last 10 games for TCU.

Batcho is averaging 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

