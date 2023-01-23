Miles and the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs host conference foe Oklahoma

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma Sooners (11-8, 2-5 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Mike Miles and the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs host Grant Sherfield and the Oklahoma Sooners. The Horned Frogs are 9-2 in home games. TCU ranks fourth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Sooners are 2-5 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma is third in the Big 12 allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Horned Frogs and Sooners match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is averaging 18.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Sherfield is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 17 points and 3.4 assists. Tanner Groves is shooting 52.1% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Sooners: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article