Miles hits buzzer-beater, No. 10 Notre Dame beats Louisville

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Olivia Miles made a fadeaway jumper from just inside the 3-point line at the overtime buzzer to give No. 10 Notre Dame a 78-76 victory over Louisville on Thursday night. Louisville’s Olivia Cochran had tied the game on a layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. The Irish called timeout to advance the ball to midcourt. Miles took a pass at the top of the key, drove to her right and hit the contested shot from the wing.

Miles finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as Notre Dame (21-4, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a six-game losing streak to Louisville.

Kylee Watson led the Irish with 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting, including 12 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Sonia Citron added 15 points.

Hailey Van Lith led Louisville (19-9, 10-5 ACC) with 19 points.

Louisville led 62-53 early in the fourth quarter, matching its biggest lead of the game, before Notre Dame rallied and went ahead 70-68 on Maddy Westbeld’s layup with 45 seconds left in regulation. Van Lith hit a jumper with 27 seconds remaining that ended up sending the game to OT.

Notre Dame center Lauren Ebo returned to the court for the first time since Jan. 26. She had two points and three rebounds in 5 minutes of action. She entered the game averaging 9.9 points and 7.0 rebounds.

Louisville: Fell to 2-4 against ranked opponents this season. The Cardinals’ five ACC losses are their most since joining the league for the 2014-15 season.

Notre Dame: Moved into a first-place tie with Duke atop the ACC. The Blue Devils lost to No. 11 Virginia Tech on Thursday.

Louisville: At Boston College on Sunday.

Notre Dame: At Pittsburgh on Sunday.

