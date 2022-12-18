Miles nets 15, No. 21 TCU defeats Mississippi Valley State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FORT WORTH, Texas — Mike Miles scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half and No. 21 TCU rolled to an easy 88-43 win over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday night. TCU (9-1) has won seven consecutive games since a one-point loss to Northwestern State on Nov. 14 briefly knocked it out of The Associated Press Top 25.

The win was TCU’s largest margin of victory this season and the largest under head coach Jamie Dixon since a 37-point decision over Tennessee Tech in November 2017.

It’s TCU’s largest margin of victory since beating Mississippi Valley State by 53 on Nov. 24, 2014.

“I know if I get open my teammates will find me and they did,” Miles said. “Everyone was making shots tonight. Once they go in, everybody is happy. It’s balance, we’re not depending on just me or someone else. It’s spread out, and that makes everyone better.”

TCU led by as many as 48 points while shooting better than 50% up until the final minute of the game. The Horned Frogs also shot 50% (9 for 18) from 3-point range.

Miles, a junior guard, was 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from long distance, with all his 3s in the first half. Damion Baugh and JaKobe Coles added 12 points apiece. Emanuel Miller finished with 11 points.

Mississippi Valley State (1-11) was led by Rayquan Brown’s 16 points.

The Frogs led 53-20 at the half and extended their lead in the second half. All 10 players who entered the game before halftime had at least two points at the break.

In the first half, TCU extended its lead to 35 points behind nearly 60% shooting from the field. The Horned Frogs were even more proficient from deep, shooting 9 for 14 for nearly 65%.

Meanwhile, the Delta Devils struggled to score. They shot 34.6% from the field and were 0 for 8 from 3-point range. It’s the first time a TCU opponent has been held without a 3-pointer since Prairie View A&M was 0 for 15 on 3s in December 2015.

TCU also made MVS pay for turnovers. The Frogs scored 28 points off of turnovers, including 17 in the first half. MVS also struggled from the line, making just 7 of 19 shots.

“I think we took care of business the way you want to take care of business in a situation like this,” Dixon said. “It was a good day for us, especially coming off of finals and not being in the gym and all of the things you have to adjust to.”

BIG PICTURE

TCU has won seven consecutive games and has two nonconference games before starting Big 12 play against Texas Tech on Dec. 31.

LINEUP SHUFFLE

TCU started its 10th different lineup in its 10th game Sunday.

ROAD WEARY

Mississippi Valley State is in the middle of an 11-game stretch of road games. Sunday was the team’s eighth consecutive road game. The Delta Devils don’t play a home game until Jan. 7.

LAMPKIN OUT

TCU starting center Eddie Lampkin Jr. did not play Sunday because of ongoing back issues. Dixon said he Lampkin did not practice this past week until Saturday and woke up too sore to play.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

TCU’s 33-point lead at the half is the largest halftime lead for the Horned Frogs under head coach Jamie Dixon, who is in his seventh season.

UP NEXT

TCU: Plays Utah (9-2) in a neutral site game at Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

Mississippi Valley State: Plays at Tulane on Wednesday.

