Miles scores 19, No. 7 Notre Dame women roll past American

Sonia Citron added 17 points and Dara Mabrey had 15 for the Irish (5-0), who play Arizona State in their second game.

BIMINI, Bahamas — Olivia Miles scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 7 Notre Dame cruised to a 90-65 win over American at the Goombay Splash on Thursday.

Notre Dame scored eight points over the last 93 seconds of the first quarter for a 26-11 lead and cruised from there. The lead reached 28 in the second quarter before the Irish took a 52-29 lead at halftime.