Texas A&M transfer Emanuel MIller scored 12 points with13 rebounds. Chuck O’Bannon Jr. added 10 points off the bench and Texas Tech transfer Micah Peavy grabbed 10 rebounds.
TCU was 24 of 34 from the foul line and shot 35.4% (23 of 65) from the floor.
The Cowboys, who dropped an 86-62 decision to SMU in the season opener Tuesday, got a team-high 17 points off the bench from T.J. Moss.
Myles Lewis and Harwin Francois each added 10 points.
