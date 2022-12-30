Miles, Troy Trojans to visit Harrell, Texas State Bobcats

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Troy Trojans (8-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Duke Miles and the Troy Trojans take on Mason Harrell and the Texas State Bobcats in Sun Belt action. The Bobcats have gone 2-4 at home. Texas State is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Trojans have gone 0-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Bobcats and Trojans match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrell is averaging 18 points for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Aamer Muhammad is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 10.1 points. Christyon Eugene is shooting 51.3% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

