Miller and No. 14 TCU host West Virginia

TCU Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) Morgantown, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -2; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 TCU visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Emanuel Miller scored 23 points in TCU’s 82-68 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Mountaineers are 7-2 in home games. West Virginia ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 13.8 assists per game led by Kedrian Johnson averaging 3.4.

The Horned Frogs are 3-2 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 7.2.

The Mountaineers and Horned Frogs match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 13.5 points. Tre Mitchell is shooting 51.9% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

Charles O’Bannon Jr. is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging eight points. Mike Miles is shooting 52.0% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

