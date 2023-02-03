Miller and No. 4 Alabama host LSU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-3, 9-0 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-10, 1-8 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama faces the LSU Tigers after Brandon Miller scored 22 points in Alabama’s 101-44 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Tigers have gone 9-4 at home. LSU is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson Tide are 9-0 against SEC opponents. Alabama ranks third in the SEC shooting 34.4% from downtown. Delaney Heard leads the Crimson Tide shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

Jaden Bradley is averaging eight points and 3.4 assists for the Crimson Tide. Brandon Miller is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 59.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

